India Season 3: A Cultural Extravaganza Empowering Young Girls

India Season 3 took place in Indore on January 5, 2025, hosting a vibrant showcase of young talent and cultural celebration. Girls aged 5-16 competed in a pageant-like event designed to empower and inspire.

Participants from 25 states demonstrated their talents across age categories, with the event serving as a platform for leadership and self-belief. Indore, India's cleanest city, provided the perfect backdrop for this grand celebration of cultural diversity and youthful aspirations.

The event, choreographed by experts and judged by a panel of eminent personalities, culminated in a fashion show and the Young Celebrity Influencer Awards 2025. Organizers expressed excitement at the success and future prospects of this empowering movement for India's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)