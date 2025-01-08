Left Menu

SAG Awards Adapt Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

Due to severe wildfires in Los Angeles, the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations announcement switched from a live event to a press release. The wildfires led to the cancellation of various entertainment activities. Kristen Bell will host the upcoming ceremony streaming live on Netflix on February 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-01-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:29 IST
SAG Awards Adapt Amid Los Angeles Wildfires
  • Country:
  • United States

The Screen Actors Guild Awards have adjusted their nomination announcement strategy in response to the devastating wildfires affecting Los Angeles. The announcement, initially planned for a live broadcast on Wednesday morning, will now be issued via a press release.

This decision arose as the fires, swept by strong winds, engulf homes and structures in the Pacific Palisades and Altadena neighborhoods. The live announcement was to be hosted by actors Joey King and Cooper Koch.

In addition to altering the SAG Awards announcement, the wildfires have forced the cancellation of several entertainment events, including premieres for high-profile films such as 'Better Man' and 'Unstoppable'. Despite these disruptions, the 31st annual awards ceremony, hosted by Kristen Bell, will proceed as scheduled on February 23, streaming live from Los Angeles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025