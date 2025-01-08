SAG Awards Adapt Amid Los Angeles Wildfires
Due to severe wildfires in Los Angeles, the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations announcement switched from a live event to a press release. The wildfires led to the cancellation of various entertainment activities. Kristen Bell will host the upcoming ceremony streaming live on Netflix on February 23.
The Screen Actors Guild Awards have adjusted their nomination announcement strategy in response to the devastating wildfires affecting Los Angeles. The announcement, initially planned for a live broadcast on Wednesday morning, will now be issued via a press release.
This decision arose as the fires, swept by strong winds, engulf homes and structures in the Pacific Palisades and Altadena neighborhoods. The live announcement was to be hosted by actors Joey King and Cooper Koch.
In addition to altering the SAG Awards announcement, the wildfires have forced the cancellation of several entertainment events, including premieres for high-profile films such as 'Better Man' and 'Unstoppable'. Despite these disruptions, the 31st annual awards ceremony, hosted by Kristen Bell, will proceed as scheduled on February 23, streaming live from Los Angeles.
