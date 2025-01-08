Poisonous Family Ties: A Wedding Reception's Dark Turn

A dramatic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, where a wedding reception was nearly marred by a malicious act.

An aggrieved uncle, Mahesh Patil, reportedly infiltrated his niece's celebration and poisoned the food with a substance, intending to express his objection to her recent marriage.

Fortunately, the tainted food was never consumed, and swift action by attendees led to his temporary detention. However, Patil escaped, and police are actively pursuing him while investigating the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)