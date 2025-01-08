Left Menu

Debate Over India's National Anthem Rekindled by Ramgiri Maharaj

Religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj stirred the debate on India's national anthem by suggesting 'Vande Mataram' replace 'Jana Gana Mana'. Originally sung by Rabindranath Tagore for George V in 1911, 'Jana Gana Mana' became the anthem in 1950. Maharaj argues for change, stating it's a matter of truth, not disrespect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:31 IST
Debate Over India's National Anthem Rekindled by Ramgiri Maharaj
Ramgiri Maharaj
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to recalibrate national traditions, religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj suggested that 'Vande Mataram' should become India's national anthem.

He questioned the circumstances under which 'Jana Gana Mana' was composed and performed by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore before British monarch George V in 1911, before India's independence.

Responding to a backlash, he emphasized that stating facts should not be misinterpreted as disrespect. However, political reactions have been fierce, with NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad criticizing Maharaj's stance as excessive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025