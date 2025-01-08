Debate Over India's National Anthem Rekindled by Ramgiri Maharaj

In a bid to recalibrate national traditions, religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj suggested that 'Vande Mataram' should become India's national anthem.

He questioned the circumstances under which 'Jana Gana Mana' was composed and performed by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore before British monarch George V in 1911, before India's independence.

Responding to a backlash, he emphasized that stating facts should not be misinterpreted as disrespect. However, political reactions have been fierce, with NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad criticizing Maharaj's stance as excessive.

