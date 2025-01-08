Debate Over India's National Anthem Rekindled by Ramgiri Maharaj
Religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj stirred the debate on India's national anthem by suggesting 'Vande Mataram' replace 'Jana Gana Mana'. Originally sung by Rabindranath Tagore for George V in 1911, 'Jana Gana Mana' became the anthem in 1950. Maharaj argues for change, stating it's a matter of truth, not disrespect.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:31 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bid to recalibrate national traditions, religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj suggested that 'Vande Mataram' should become India's national anthem.
He questioned the circumstances under which 'Jana Gana Mana' was composed and performed by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore before British monarch George V in 1911, before India's independence.
Responding to a backlash, he emphasized that stating facts should not be misinterpreted as disrespect. However, political reactions have been fierce, with NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad criticizing Maharaj's stance as excessive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement