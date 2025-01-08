Sanjeev Kapoor Hails Pravasi Bharatiya Divas as a Masterstroke

Celebrated chef Sanjeev Kapoor has praised the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, calling it a 'masterstroke' during the event held from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Organized in collaboration with the Odisha State Government, the convention unites delegates from over 70 countries under the theme 'Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat'. Kapoor emphasized the unity of the 35 million Indian diaspora, urging them to grow India's presence with their contributions.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to formally inaugurate the event on January 9, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the role of India's youth in global progress. Citing an anecdote from badminton champion P V Sindhu on Modi's influence, Jaishankar noted that the next generation drives key advancements in AI, electric vehicles, and sports during India's journey towards a Viksit Bharat in the Amrit Kaal.

(With inputs from agencies.)