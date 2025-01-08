Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Praises Kangana's 'Emergency': A Controversial Cinematic Journey

Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency', depicting Indira Gandhi's contentious era, receives a nod from Priyanka Gandhi. Despite facing censorship hurdles and accusations, Ranaut emphasizes historical accuracy. The actor-politician staunchly defends the film's narrative, highlighting its intent to depict a critical chapter in India's history distinctly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:25 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Praises Kangana's 'Emergency': A Controversial Cinematic Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising encounter at Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi complimented Kangana Ranaut on her hair and work, responding with 'okay, maybe' to Ranaut's suggestion to watch 'Emergency'. The film portrays the late Indira Gandhi, directed by Ranaut, and delves into the 21-month Emergency period imposed by the former prime minister.

Set to release on January 17, the film wrestled with controversy over its portrayal of historical events and struggles with censorship. Ranaut stressed her commitment to authenticity, insisting she took 'no liberties at all' in portraying Indira Gandhi, whom she initially perceived as powerful, but later saw as vulnerable through research.

Despite experiencing setbacks, including scrutiny over its censor certificate, Ranaut persevered, driven by the 'power of authenticity'. 'Emergency' features a star-studded cast, aiming to offer an atypical take on Bollywood cinema, presenting an 'unusual and controversial' narrative about a pivotal time in history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025