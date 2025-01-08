Priyanka Gandhi Praises Kangana's 'Emergency': A Controversial Cinematic Journey

In a surprising encounter at Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi complimented Kangana Ranaut on her hair and work, responding with 'okay, maybe' to Ranaut's suggestion to watch 'Emergency'. The film portrays the late Indira Gandhi, directed by Ranaut, and delves into the 21-month Emergency period imposed by the former prime minister.

Set to release on January 17, the film wrestled with controversy over its portrayal of historical events and struggles with censorship. Ranaut stressed her commitment to authenticity, insisting she took 'no liberties at all' in portraying Indira Gandhi, whom she initially perceived as powerful, but later saw as vulnerable through research.

Despite experiencing setbacks, including scrutiny over its censor certificate, Ranaut persevered, driven by the 'power of authenticity'. 'Emergency' features a star-studded cast, aiming to offer an atypical take on Bollywood cinema, presenting an 'unusual and controversial' narrative about a pivotal time in history.

(With inputs from agencies.)