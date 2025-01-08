Left Menu

Majestic Flag Unfurled at Gorsam Chorten: Enhancing Border Tourism

A 73-foot tricolour has been hoisted at Gorsam Chorten near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district. The event, organized by the Army and local authorities, aims to boost tourism in the area. Future plans include installing more flags in key locations for development purposes.

A monumental 73-foot mast bearing the tricolour now graces Gorsam Chorten, near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district. The installation ceremony took place on Wednesday in the presence of over 200 locals and Indian Army personnel, marking a significant moment in the region's border development efforts.

The flag hoisting, organized by the Army in conjunction with the civil administration and local monks, was led by Tawang Brigade Commander Brigadier Vipul Singh Rajput. The event saw participation from notable figures including Zila parishad member Lek Norbu and Jemithang Circle Officer Deewan Mara, alongside village elders and school children.

Beyond its symbolic significance as a national monument close to China's border, the high-mast flag aims to enhance Jemithang Valley's scenic appeal, boosting tourism. The project is part of broader border area development initiatives, with more flags planned for installation. Executed by the Tezpur-based Gajraj Corps with support from the Flag Foundation of India, it is the second such flag in Tawang, following the Bum La Pass installation last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

