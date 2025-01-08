Left Menu

India's Citizen Soldiers: A Tapestry of Unity and Patriotism

IAF Chief A P Singh speaks on the essence of India, asserting every citizen is like a soldier. At the Republic Day NCC Camp, he underscores the importance of nation-building and patriotism, regardless of wearing a uniform, and highlights the unity and diversity witnessed at the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:06 IST
IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh asserted that every Indian citizen is akin to a soldier, emphasizing the shared responsibility of nation-building, regardless of military attire.

Speaking at the Republic Day National Cadet Corps (NCC) Camp in Delhi, Singh noted the unifying ethos of the NCC as a microcosm of India's diversity.

With 2,361 cadets attending, Singh urged young minds to embody values like leadership and patriotism, which transcend uniforms, fostering unity and discipline across various future professions.

