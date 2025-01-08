India's Citizen Soldiers: A Tapestry of Unity and Patriotism

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh asserted that every Indian citizen is akin to a soldier, emphasizing the shared responsibility of nation-building, regardless of military attire.

Speaking at the Republic Day National Cadet Corps (NCC) Camp in Delhi, Singh noted the unifying ethos of the NCC as a microcosm of India's diversity.

With 2,361 cadets attending, Singh urged young minds to embody values like leadership and patriotism, which transcend uniforms, fostering unity and discipline across various future professions.

(With inputs from agencies.)