India's Citizen Soldiers: A Tapestry of Unity and Patriotism
IAF Chief A P Singh speaks on the essence of India, asserting every citizen is like a soldier. At the Republic Day NCC Camp, he underscores the importance of nation-building and patriotism, regardless of wearing a uniform, and highlights the unity and diversity witnessed at the event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:06 IST
- Country:
- India
IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh asserted that every Indian citizen is akin to a soldier, emphasizing the shared responsibility of nation-building, regardless of military attire.
Speaking at the Republic Day National Cadet Corps (NCC) Camp in Delhi, Singh noted the unifying ethos of the NCC as a microcosm of India's diversity.
With 2,361 cadets attending, Singh urged young minds to embody values like leadership and patriotism, which transcend uniforms, fostering unity and discipline across various future professions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IAF
- AP Singh
- NCC
- India
- patriotism
- citizen
- soldier
- nation-building
- Republic Day
- unity
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian Court Slaps 15-Year Espionage Sentence on U.S. Citizen
Reimagining Royalty: Greece's Former Royals Regain Citizenship
5 soldiers killed as army vehicle falls into 300-feet deep gorge in Poonch
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Soldiers in Poonch
Espionage Charges Add to US Citizen's Legal Woes in Russia