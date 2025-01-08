Global Solidarity: Nations Unite in Condolences Following Tibet Earthquake Tragedy
China has expressed heartfelt gratitude to India and other nations for their condolences after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Tibet led to 126 fatalities and numerous injuries. The outpouring of support highlights global solidarity, with messages from 22 countries and international organizations offering their sympathies.
In the aftermath of a devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Dingri county in Tibet, China has expressed sincere gratitude to the global community, notably India, for extending messages of condolence. As the death toll reaches 126, with 188 injured, international support continues to pour in.
On Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun acknowledged the wave of sympathy from numerous countries, with leaders from 22 nations including Russia, Pakistan, and Japan, among others, expressing their condolences. Key international organizations, including the UN and the Central American Parliament, have also voiced their support.
India was among the first to offer condolences for the tragic event, with Minister Randhir Jaiswal reaching out via social media. Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, also expressed deep sorrow, extending prayers for the victims, illustrating the worldwide empathy for those affected by the tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
