Pune Public Policy Festival: Envisioning a $10 Trillion India
The second Pune Public Policy Festival will be held to discuss India's growth, focusing on a $10 trillion economy. Featuring prominent policymakers and leaders, the event explores strategic choices for economic transformation through themes like prosperity and global identity. Organized by noted industry figures.
The second edition of the Pune Public Policy Festival is set to spark discussions on India's growth trajectory, held at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics and the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute starting Friday.
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, former foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale, Chhattisgarh Finance Minister O P Choudhary, and former National Security Advisor Shivshankar Menon are among notable attendees. Themed 'Envisioning a $10 Trillion India', the event will feature policymakers, business leaders, and innovators delving into strategic choices for India's economic transformation.
Participants include Lt Gen D S Hooda (retd), German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann, and Australia's High Commissioner Philip Green OAM. Indraneel Chitale, Siddharth Desai, and Sahil Deo organize the event, exploring themes of prosperity,' empowerment of people, and reimagining India's global identity.
