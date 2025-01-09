Tragedy at Tirupati: Stampede Claims Lives at Sacred Shrine
A deadly stampede occurred at Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, leading to the death of six devotees, including one from Tamil Nadu. The incident left over 40 injured. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his heartfelt condolences and sorrow over the tragic incident, hoping for a swift recovery for the injured.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-01-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 09:08 IST
- Country:
- India
A deadly stampede unfolded at the revered Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati, resulting in the tragic loss of six devotees' lives. Among the deceased was an individual from Salem, Tamil Nadu.
The incident took place as hundreds of devotees converged for tickets to Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, causing chaos and panic.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his deep sorrow, extending heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and hopeful wishes for the injured's recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
