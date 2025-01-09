Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas & India's Unique Tour Train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Odisha, focusing on the diaspora's role in India's development. He also launched exhibitions and remotely flagged off the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a tourist train for the Indian diaspora, covering major cultural sites over three weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-01-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 10:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Janata Maidan on Thursday to inaugurate the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, 2025. The event aimed to celebrate the bond between India and its global diaspora.

In addition to opening four exhibitions, Prime Minister Modi surveyed promotional stalls from various Union and state ministries and departments, according to officials.

The convention, jointly organized by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Odisha government, takes place from January 8 to 10. With a theme centered on the 'Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat,' the event featured Modi's remote inauguration of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a tourist train dedicated to the Indian diaspora. Departing from Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi, the train embarks on a three-week journey covering significant tourism and religious landmarks in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

