All Aboard the Pravasi Bharatiya Express: A Journey Through India's Heritage
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for the diaspora, from the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar. The train will embark on a three-week journey starting from Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi, visiting various tourism and religious sites across India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually flagged off the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a specially designed tourist train for diaspora members.
The journey commenced at the Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi, embarking on a three-week expedition to notable tourism and religious locations across the nation.
Modi initiated this journey from the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas gathering in Bhubaneswar, highlighting India's rich cultural heritage.
