All Aboard the Pravasi Bharatiya Express: A Journey Through India's Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually flagged off the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a specially designed tourist train for diaspora members.

The journey commenced at the Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi, embarking on a three-week expedition to notable tourism and religious locations across the nation.

Modi initiated this journey from the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas gathering in Bhubaneswar, highlighting India's rich cultural heritage.

