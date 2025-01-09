Left Menu

All Aboard the Pravasi Bharatiya Express: A Journey Through India's Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for the diaspora, from the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar. The train will embark on a three-week journey starting from Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi, visiting various tourism and religious sites across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-01-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 10:54 IST
All Aboard the Pravasi Bharatiya Express: A Journey Through India's Heritage
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually flagged off the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a specially designed tourist train for diaspora members.

The journey commenced at the Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi, embarking on a three-week expedition to notable tourism and religious locations across the nation.

Modi initiated this journey from the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas gathering in Bhubaneswar, highlighting India's rich cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

