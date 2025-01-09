India’s Unsung Contributions to World Development

Christine Carla Kangaloo, the President of Trinidad and Tobago, underscored the profound contributions of India and its people to global progress during her address at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 convention. Speaking virtually as the chief guest, Kangaloo lauded India's legacy in shaping world development.

The President pointed out that India laid the foundation for education, citing the establishment of the world's first university at Takshashila in 700 BC. She also emphasized the pioneering role of Ayurveda as an early form of medicine and noted that the art of navigation originated on the Sindhu river approximately 6,000 years ago.

Moreover, she highlighted India's breakthroughs in mathematics, crediting the country with the first development of algebra, trigonometry, and calculus. Kangaloo praised India's introduction of the zero symbol in arithmetic and the decimal system, both of which have become integral to modern mathematics and science.

