Left Menu

Supreme Court Verdict Reshapes Tamil Nadu's University Governance

A Supreme Court ruling has removed Governor RN Ravi as the chancellor of state-run universities in Tamil Nadu, empowering the state's government to appoint university chancellors. The decision, sparked by the governor's delayed assent to bills, is hailed by DMK leaders and may prompt further legal appeals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:31 IST
Supreme Court Verdict Reshapes Tamil Nadu's University Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's recent judgment has sparked a major shift in Tamil Nadu's university governance, stripping Governor RN Ravi of his role as the chancellor of state-run universities. DMK leaders celebrated the verdict, with senior leader RS Bharathi criticizing Ravi's performance.

According to DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson, the decision followed the governor's prolonged delays in assenting to critical bills, including those concerning vice-chancellor appointments. The verdict implies the governor has granted assent to the bills, thereby relieving him from the chancellor's post.

Speculations suggest the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister could now assume the chancellor's role, though questions remain about possible appeals against the judgment. Senior advocate Wilson expressed readiness to oppose any petitions challenging the Supreme Court's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025