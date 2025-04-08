Supreme Court Verdict Reshapes Tamil Nadu's University Governance

The Supreme Court's recent judgment has sparked a major shift in Tamil Nadu's university governance, stripping Governor RN Ravi of his role as the chancellor of state-run universities. DMK leaders celebrated the verdict, with senior leader RS Bharathi criticizing Ravi's performance.

According to DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson, the decision followed the governor's prolonged delays in assenting to critical bills, including those concerning vice-chancellor appointments. The verdict implies the governor has granted assent to the bills, thereby relieving him from the chancellor's post.

Speculations suggest the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister could now assume the chancellor's role, though questions remain about possible appeals against the judgment. Senior advocate Wilson expressed readiness to oppose any petitions challenging the Supreme Court's decision.

