Unearthing History: The Untapped Potential of Nalanda University

Renowned historian William Dalrymple has called attention to the vast untapped potential of Nalanda University, claiming that a mere 10% of the site has been excavated. Speaking at the India International Centre, Dalrymple advocated for increased funding for the archaeological site in Bihar.

Nalanda, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, once served as an ancient center of learning and currently features a modest site museum. Dalrymple argues for a more significant investment in funds to establish an expansive museum that would serve as a testament to ancient Indian civilization's contributions to global knowledge and culture.

Dalrymple's remarks were part of a larger discussion on the historical and cultural significance of Nalanda, further highlighted in his recent book "The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World." The call to action seeks to inspire government commitment to preserve and promote this emblematic site for future generations.

