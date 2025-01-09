Left Menu

Chaos at Tirupati: Stampede Horror Unfolds

A deadly stampede at Tirupati claimed six lives and left many injured. Survivors reported long waits and sudden gate openings that led to chaos. Devotees blame disorganized proceedings and lack of police control for the disaster during the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at the Tirumala Hills temple.

Updated: 09-01-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 13:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent deadly stampede at Tirupati's Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam has left survivors recounting the chaos and panic that ensued. Many attributed the fatalities to prolonged waits and unexpected gate openings that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

D Venkata Lakshmi, a frequent temple visitor, described the terrifying five minutes when she feared for her life. She recounted being helped by young boys after falling in the crowd, highlighting the terrifying human crush she experienced.

Survivors criticized local police for failing to maintain order, alleging that better management could have prevented the tragedy. The stampede resulted in six deaths and dozens of injuries as thousands gathered for the religious occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

