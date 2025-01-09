Hollywood In Flames: Wildfires Ravage Homes of Celebrities

Devastating wildfires in Los Angeles have obliterated over 1,000 homes, including those of celebrities such as Leighton Meester and Adam Brody. These fires necessitated evacuations for more than 100,000 residents, with high-profile individuals among those fleeing the flames.

The Pacific Palisades area, home to numerous entertainment figures, was particularly hard-hit, with a 12,000-acre blaze consuming properties. The destruction has upended lives and halted entertainment industry projects, including TV shows and film premieres.

High-profile events have been postponed due to fire risks, with the Oscars nominations announcement and Critics Choice Awards delayed. Actor Mark Hamill described the scene as the 'most horrific' since 1993, highlighting the personal toll on those in affected areas like Malibu.

(With inputs from agencies.)