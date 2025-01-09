Ayodhya Gears Up for Ram Lalla Anniversary Celebrations

The first anniversary of the Ram Lalla idol consecration at Ayodhya's Ram Temple is drawing near, with preparations in full swing for a grand celebration this weekend.

Scheduled for January 11 to 13, the festivities are aimed at including those who could not attend last year's historic event, alongside 110 invited VIPs, as stated by the temple trust. A German hangar tent set up at the Angad Teela site will accommodate up to 5,000 people for classical performances, rituals, and daily Ram Katha sessions.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, led by General Secretary Champat Rai, emphasized the inclusion of commoners in this year's celebrations. The event promises to deliver devotional and spiritual experiences, highlighted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'abhishek' of the Ram Lalla idol on January 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)