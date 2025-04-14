Haryana's Tribute to PM Modi's Vision: A 25th Visit Celebration

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's connection with the people of Haryana, terming it as a symbol of 'unprecedented public support.' Saini said that Haryana residents consider Modi as one of their own, which was demonstrated by his electoral success in the state.

Speaking at Yamunanagar's 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Haryana' event, Saini celebrated the Prime Minister's vision for a developed India by 2047. PM Modi's visit included significant announcements like an 800 MW thermal power project and the introduction of GOBARdhan plant, marking another step in Haryana's development story.

The Chief Minister highlighted Haryana's remarkable economic growth under Modi's guidance, noting achievements in infrastructure and power sectors that have positioned Haryana prominently on the national stage. Saini emphasized PM Modi's special affection for Haryana during the Prime Minister's milestone 25th visit.

