Tirupati Tragedy Sparks Outcry: Demands for Accountability and Compensation

A tragic stampede in Tirupati left six dead and 40 injured, prompting demands for accountability and financial aid for victims' families. Political leaders criticized the administration's inefficiency and called for immediate investigation and stringent actions against those responsible. The incident raised questions about event management during peak pilgrimage times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 09-01-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 13:50 IST
A tragic incident in Tirupati has claimed the lives of six devotees and injured 40 others as they gathered for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam event at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple. Chaos ensued when hundreds jostled for tickets, leading to a stampede at Bairagi Patteda near MGM School.

Political figures, including former TTD chairman B Karunakar Reddy and APCC president Y S Sharmila, have called for an immediate investigation and demanded the government take responsibility for the tragedy. They criticize the administration for a lack of preparedness and allege negligence contributed to the disaster.

In the aftermath, demands for substantial ex-gratia payments to victims' families have arisen, with calls for job provisions within the TTD for affected kin. This incident isn't the first of its kind, with previous administrative oversights cited as precedents, intensifying pressure on officials to answer for their actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

