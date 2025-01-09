Left Menu

Tragedy at Tirupati: Uncontrolled Crowd Surge Leads to Stampede

A deadly stampede occurred at Tirupati's Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, resulting in six deaths and over 40 injuries. Witnesses describe a chaotic crowd surge triggered by sudden gate openings and mismanaged crowd control, highlighting the urgent need for better safety measures during large religious gatherings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 09-01-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 16:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chaos erupted at Tirupati's Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, leading to a tragic stampede that claimed six lives and injured more than 40 people. The incident unfolded as religious devotees crowded for the event at Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

D Venkata Lakshmi, a witness, recounted the frightening moments when the crowd surged following the unanticipated opening of gates. Many, including herself, were caught in the chaos, unable to breathe as they fell amidst the throng.

Reports suggest the stampede might have been averted with better crowd management. Devotees reported long waits and a lack of clear instructions, exacerbating the confusion. Questions are now being raised about the preparedness and response of authorities to handle such massive gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

