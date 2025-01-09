Left Menu

Jaipur Rugs Expands Footprint with Raipur Store Launch

Jaipur Rugs has launched a new store in Raipur, increasing its total store count to 19, including prominent locations abroad. The company, rooted in Indian craftsmanship, collaborates with 40,000 artisans, mainly women, to produce luxury handmade rugs, showcasing tradition fused with innovation.

Jaipur Rugs, a renowned handmade rug manufacturer, has inaugurated its first store in the city of Raipur, marking a significant development in its domestic expansion strategy within India.

This latest addition brings Jaipur Rugs' total number of stores to 19, featuring international flagship locations such as Milan, Dubai, London, and Singapore. The Raipur store follows the recent opening in Pune in 2024.

Yogesh Chaudhary, Director of Jaipur Rugs, highlighted the importance of this milestone, emphasizing the company's mission to blend heritage with modern innovation. The enterprise collaborates with 40,000 rural artisans, predominantly women, underscoring its dedication to craftsmanship and empowering traditional artisans.

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

