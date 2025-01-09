Left Menu

Reviving History: Manipur's Langthabal Palace Restoration Unveiled

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the restoration of the historic Langthabal Palace. Estimated at Rs 25 crore, the project aims to reclaim the site, historically significant as the capital of Manipur. Plans also include restoring nearby Chandranadi with Rs 10 crore, showcasing Manipur's rich heritage.

Imphal
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to revive Manipur's rich cultural heritage, Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the restoration of the historic Langthabal Palace. The palace, which holds immense historical value, is set to undergo restoration with an estimated budget of Rs 25 crore.

Originally serving as the capital of the erstwhile Manipur kingdom, the Langthabal Palace is a symbol of the region's storied past. The project not only aims to restore the architectural grandeur but also to relocate the Assam Rifles, who have historically occupied a part of the site, to make way for the palace's rejuvenation.

In addition to the palace, a project to rejuvenate the 18th-century Chandranadi water channel near the palace will commence, requiring an initial investment of Rs 10 crore. These initiatives aim to highlight the state's historical significance, with plans for educational books and films to further disseminate Manipur's rich history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

