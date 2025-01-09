India's Diplomatic Dawn: The Global Voice of Peace and Democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong assertion at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, emphasizing India's growing global influence rooted in its rich heritage. Addressing the Indian diaspora, Modi stated, 'Today's world listens to India because our strength lies in peace, symbolized by Buddha, not war.'

Highlighting India's pivotal role on the global stage, Modi celebrated the nation's achievements, from economic ascent to becoming the fifth-largest economy, while reminding participants of India's rich past in education, medicine, and navigation. Modi also sought the diaspora's support in advancing India's path to becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The event in Indore drew participants from over 50 countries, showcasing India's cultural and economic prowess. President Christine Kangaloo of Trinidad and Tobago praised India's historical contributions to global civilization. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi invited investments in Odisha, emphasizing its cultural and economic opportunities.

