India's Diplomatic Dawn: The Global Voice of Peace and Democracy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the diaspora at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, emphasizing India's global influence and peace-centric heritage. He hailed India's role in amplifying the Global South's voice and highlighted the country's growth and potential in becoming a global skilled workforce leader.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong assertion at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, emphasizing India's growing global influence rooted in its rich heritage. Addressing the Indian diaspora, Modi stated, 'Today's world listens to India because our strength lies in peace, symbolized by Buddha, not war.'
Highlighting India's pivotal role on the global stage, Modi celebrated the nation's achievements, from economic ascent to becoming the fifth-largest economy, while reminding participants of India's rich past in education, medicine, and navigation. Modi also sought the diaspora's support in advancing India's path to becoming a developed nation by 2047.
The event in Indore drew participants from over 50 countries, showcasing India's cultural and economic prowess. President Christine Kangaloo of Trinidad and Tobago praised India's historical contributions to global civilization. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi invited investments in Odisha, emphasizing its cultural and economic opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Sec-General pays tributes to Indian peacekeeper
Manipur was on right trajectory of development before May 3, 2023: CM Biren Singh
Credit for development of water resources in country goes to B R Ambedkar, Congress kept this fact hidden from people: PM Modi.
CRPF doing commendable job in tackling Naxals, restoring peace in J-K, northeast: Shah
Pope Francis calls for global peace, reconciliation in 'Urbi et Orbi' address on Christmas Day