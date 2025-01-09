Michelle Obama Skips Carter's Funeral Amid Speculations
Former First Lady Michelle Obama was notably absent from the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter. Her office cited a scheduling conflict and vacation in Hawaii as reasons for her absence. All other living former presidents and their spouses attended the funeral alongside current top U.S. leaders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
Michelle Obama, the former first lady, was conspicuously absent from the state funeral of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, which took place last Thursday.
According to a statement from her spokesperson, Crystal Carson, Michelle was on an extended vacation in Hawaii, indicating a scheduling conflict as the reason for her absence.
Her absence was noted as the event brought together living former presidents and their spouses. The gathering included current prominent U.S. leaders amid funerary tributes to Carter's legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds Manmohan Singh's State Funeral
Manmohan Singh: Revered Leader and Economic Reformer Honored with State Funeral
Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of Manmohan Singh's State Funeral
Honoring a Legacy: State Funeral of Jimmy Carter
Trump to Attend Former President Jimmy Carter's State Funeral