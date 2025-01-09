Left Menu

Michelle Obama Skips Carter's Funeral Amid Speculations

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was notably absent from the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter. Her office cited a scheduling conflict and vacation in Hawaii as reasons for her absence. All other living former presidents and their spouses attended the funeral alongside current top U.S. leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:46 IST
Michelle Obama
  • Country:
  • United States

Michelle Obama, the former first lady, was conspicuously absent from the state funeral of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, which took place last Thursday.

According to a statement from her spokesperson, Crystal Carson, Michelle was on an extended vacation in Hawaii, indicating a scheduling conflict as the reason for her absence.

Her absence was noted as the event brought together living former presidents and their spouses. The gathering included current prominent U.S. leaders amid funerary tributes to Carter's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

