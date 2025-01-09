Left Menu

Farewell to India's 'Bhava Gayakan': P. Jayachandran Leaves a Musical Legacy

Legendary playback singer P. Jayachandran, known for his emotionally rich renditions, passed away at 80 in Kerala. His prolific career spanned over six decades, during which he recorded over 16,000 songs across five languages, leaving an indelible mark on the Indian music industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:42 IST
Farewell to India's 'Bhava Gayakan': P. Jayachandran Leaves a Musical Legacy
P. Jayachandran (Photo/@ActorSashi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Indian playback singer P. Jayachandran, celebrated as 'Bhava Gayakan', passed away at the age of 80 in Thrissur, Kerala, on January 9. His musical journey began in 1966 with the Malayalam film Kalithozhan. Over nearly six decades, he recorded over 16,000 songs in languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences, remarking on Jayachandran's impact on Malayalees and music lovers across India. Jayachandran's songs, characterized by their emotional depth, bridged the gap between classical quality and popular appeal, leaving an indelible mark in the world of Indian music.

Minister for Culture Saji Cherian also paid tribute, highlighting the 2020 J.C. Daniel Award received by Jayachandran for his contributions to Malayalam cinema. Jayachandran's legacy, marked by numerous awards including the National Film Award and multiple state accolades, continues to resonate with audiences through his timeless melodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025