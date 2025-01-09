Farewell to India's 'Bhava Gayakan': P. Jayachandran Leaves a Musical Legacy

Renowned Indian playback singer P. Jayachandran, celebrated as 'Bhava Gayakan', passed away at the age of 80 in Thrissur, Kerala, on January 9. His musical journey began in 1966 with the Malayalam film Kalithozhan. Over nearly six decades, he recorded over 16,000 songs in languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences, remarking on Jayachandran's impact on Malayalees and music lovers across India. Jayachandran's songs, characterized by their emotional depth, bridged the gap between classical quality and popular appeal, leaving an indelible mark in the world of Indian music.

Minister for Culture Saji Cherian also paid tribute, highlighting the 2020 J.C. Daniel Award received by Jayachandran for his contributions to Malayalam cinema. Jayachandran's legacy, marked by numerous awards including the National Film Award and multiple state accolades, continues to resonate with audiences through his timeless melodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)