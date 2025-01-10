A Legacy of Humility: Jimmy Carter's Final Farewell
Jimmy Carter was celebrated in a grand funeral at Washington National Cathedral, where his humility and service before, during, and after his presidency were remembered. President Joe Biden delivered a eulogy praising Carter's character. Attendees included Carter's living successors and numerous dignitaries, marking an occasion of uncommon unity.
Jimmy Carter was honored at a funeral held at Washington National Cathedral, celebrating his humility and service throughout his life. The 39th U.S. president was remembered by many, including current and former leaders.
President Joe Biden, whose original political support of Carter dates back to 1976, delivered a eulogy that highlighted Carter's unwavering character and his contributions beyond political power. Biden and other prominent figures gathered to reflect on Carter's enduring impact.
Amidst the nation's political divisions, the ceremony brought together figures like Barack Obama and Joe Biden with Donald Trump, showing a rare moment of unity as they paid their respects to a man praised for his decency and humanitarian work.
