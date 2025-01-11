Ayodhya Celebrates: Ram Lalla Anniversary Draws Thousands

The historic city of Ayodhya is buzzing with thousands of devotees as it marks the first anniversary of the Ram Lalla idol consecration. The festivities began with the recitation of the Yajurveda, offering a sacred start to the three-day event packed with cultural and religious ceremonies.

The highlight of the celebrations includes Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performing the 'abhishek' of the idol, followed by a grand aarti of the deity. A lavish offering of 56 dishes will be presented, making for a rich display of devotion and tradition.

With events scheduled at the Angad Teela site, where a German hangar tent can accommodate up to 5,000 visitors, organizers have ensured that both devotees and distinguished guests can partake in this monumental occasion, experiencing classical performances and daily Ram Katha discourses.

(With inputs from agencies.)