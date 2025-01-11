Left Menu

Ayodhya Celebrates: Ram Lalla Anniversary Draws Thousands

The first anniversary of Ram Lalla's idol consecration ceremony in Ayodhya draws thousands of devotees. The celebrations, from January 11 to 13, include cultural programs and rituals. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participates, and common people are invited to the event. A German hangar tent hosts up to 5,000 attendees.

The historic city of Ayodhya is buzzing with thousands of devotees as it marks the first anniversary of the Ram Lalla idol consecration. The festivities began with the recitation of the Yajurveda, offering a sacred start to the three-day event packed with cultural and religious ceremonies.

The highlight of the celebrations includes Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performing the 'abhishek' of the idol, followed by a grand aarti of the deity. A lavish offering of 56 dishes will be presented, making for a rich display of devotion and tradition.

With events scheduled at the Angad Teela site, where a German hangar tent can accommodate up to 5,000 visitors, organizers have ensured that both devotees and distinguished guests can partake in this monumental occasion, experiencing classical performances and daily Ram Katha discourses.

