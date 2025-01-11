Assam Governor's Initiatives: Forging Path to a Developed India

Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya has embarked on numerous projects over the past six months to contribute to a 'viksit Bharat' or developed India. Among these initiatives is the Governor Assam Pratibha Protsahan Yojana, which provides financial support to UPSC Civil Service aspirants from the state.

Acharya emphasizes the importance of nurturing talent to fortify the democratic framework. The scheme selects 512 students from across Assam for UPSC exam coaching, with facilities including accommodation and mentorship for offline participants, while online students receive guidance via video conferencing.

Further initiatives include the 'Governor Assam Vishwakarma Samman' to honor Divyang Achievers and the 'Governor Award for Excellence' to recognize contributions across various fields. Together, these efforts underscore a commitment to societal development and cultural exchange.

