Millions Gather at Sangam for Maha Kumbh
About 2.5 million people participated in a holy dip at the Sangam before the official start of the Maha Kumbh, despite dense fog. Authorities estimate the attendee numbers using AI-enabled CCTV. The state expects attendance to surpass the 45 crore mark this year, compared to 25 crore in 2019.
Despite dense fog conditions, around 2.5 million individuals assembled at the Sangam for a holy dip on Saturday, ahead of the Maha Kumbh's official commencement, officials reported.
The Maha Kumbh is scheduled to begin on January 13, with the subsequent key bathing event happening on Makar Sankranti, January 14.
AI-enabled CCTV cameras were utilized to estimate the number of devotees present. In contrast, the previous Kumbh in 2019 saw 25 crore attendees, and state authorities now anticipate attendance could surpass 45 crore this year.
