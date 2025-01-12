Telangana Government Revokes Ticket Price Hike for 'Game Changer'

The Telangana government has rescinded its order that allowed for increased ticket prices for the Ram Charan starrer 'Game Changer'. This decision follows directions from the High Court, which emphasized the need for ensuring public interest, health, and safety.

The retraction will take effect from January 16, as per an official statement. Initially, a January 3 order had permitted six screenings, including an early 4 am show with additional charges for multiplex and single theatres.

Nevertheless, on January 10, the High Court issued interim directions to review the decision of enhanced rates, leading to the government's withdrawal. Opposition from BRS MLA T Harish Rao highlighted breaches of public safety concerns, referencing past incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)