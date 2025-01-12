Telangana Government Revokes Ticket Price Hike for 'Game Changer'
The Telangana government rescinded its decision to allow increased ticket prices for 'Game Changer' after court intervention. The High Court mandated consideration of public interest and safety. Prior permission included early shows and hikes, now effective only post-January 16, amid criticism from opposition MLA T Harish Rao.
The Telangana government has rescinded its order that allowed for increased ticket prices for the Ram Charan starrer 'Game Changer'. This decision follows directions from the High Court, which emphasized the need for ensuring public interest, health, and safety.
The retraction will take effect from January 16, as per an official statement. Initially, a January 3 order had permitted six screenings, including an early 4 am show with additional charges for multiplex and single theatres.
Nevertheless, on January 10, the High Court issued interim directions to review the decision of enhanced rates, leading to the government's withdrawal. Opposition from BRS MLA T Harish Rao highlighted breaches of public safety concerns, referencing past incidents.
