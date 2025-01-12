Preity Zinta's Heartbreaking Account of LA Wildfire Devastation
Actor Preity Zinta expresses her sorrow over the devastation caused by wildfires in Los Angeles. The fires have claimed 16 lives, destroyed over 12,000 structures, and left many, including friends and family, in uncertainty. Zinta commended the firefighters and is thankful for her family's safety.
Actor Preity Zinta, residing in Los Angeles, conveyed her distress over the destruction wreaked by the ongoing wildfires in the area. The actress expressed her lamentations regarding the situation, as the fires have resulted in substantial damage and loss.
As confirmed by the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office, the death toll due to these wildfires has ascended to 16. The fires, having ignited on Tuesday just north of downtown Los Angeles, have consumed over 12,000 structures.
In a heartfelt note shared online, Zinta reflected on the havoc the fires have caused, praising firefighters for their relentless efforts and extending support to those affected. The cause of the fires remains undetermined, with potential costs expecting to set records nationwide.
