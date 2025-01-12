Left Menu

Z-Morh Tunnel: Gateway to Sonamarg's Winter Wonderland

The Z-Morh tunnel, set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to transform Sonamarg into a winter sports hotspot. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlights plans to develop Sonamarg like the renowned Gulmarg, promising economic benefits for local businesses with enhanced tourism opportunities.

Updated: 12-01-2025 19:02 IST
  India

The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, has announced that the Z-Morh tunnel's opening will pave the way for the development of Sonamarg as a winter sports destination, akin to Gulmarg. The announcement was made on Sunday, ahead of the anticipated inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Z-Morh Tunnel, extending 6.5 kilometers, is expected to offer year-round access to Sonamarg, bolstering its appeal as a tourist destination. Abdullah emphasized the economic advantages for locals, with increased tourism potentially boosting the income of ski instructors, sledge operators, and small business owners.

Abdullah is actively promoting winter sports in Gulmarg, previewing the upcoming Khelo India Winter Games and the future potential of hosting international events. He stated the need for infrastructural improvements to elevate the sports facilities to match international standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

