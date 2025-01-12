Intercontinental Spirits Unite at India's Maha Kumbh

Emma, a first-time visitor from Italy, feels a deep connection to Hindu culture, believing she was Indian in a past life. She joins the grand Maha Kumbh, beginning Monday, which expects around 40 crore visitors globally.

The fairground, set on the banks of the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers, hosts myriad camps for this massive 12-year spiritual gathering. Emma's passion for Indian music and spirituality drives her visit, and she applauds the event's excellent arrangements.

Joining Emma are her friends Pietro and Stefano, both equally captivated by India's spiritual allure and motivated by friends who have embraced the lifestyle of Naga Sadhus. This visit offers them a profound experience of one of the world's most significant religious events.

(With inputs from agencies.)