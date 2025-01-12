Left Menu

Intercontinental Spirits Unite at India's Maha Kumbh

Emma, along with her friends Pietro and Stefano from Italy, visits India's Maha Kumbh for the first time. Drawn by their fascination with Hindu culture, they join millions in the spiritual event, exploring its religious significance and taking part in the world's largest community bath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-01-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 19:08 IST
Intercontinental Spirits Unite at India's Maha Kumbh
  • Country:
  • India

Emma, a first-time visitor from Italy, feels a deep connection to Hindu culture, believing she was Indian in a past life. She joins the grand Maha Kumbh, beginning Monday, which expects around 40 crore visitors globally.

The fairground, set on the banks of the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers, hosts myriad camps for this massive 12-year spiritual gathering. Emma's passion for Indian music and spirituality drives her visit, and she applauds the event's excellent arrangements.

Joining Emma are her friends Pietro and Stefano, both equally captivated by India's spiritual allure and motivated by friends who have embraced the lifestyle of Naga Sadhus. This visit offers them a profound experience of one of the world's most significant religious events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025