Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: A Record-Breaking Spiritual Gathering

Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for the Maha Kumbh Mela in 2025, with an expected attendance of over 35 crore pilgrims at the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh stated that significant improvements in infrastructure and security measures are underway, including a budget allocation of Rs 7,000 crore. The event features expanded digital facilities and increased safety protocols.

International interest is high, with visitors anticipated from numerous countries. Efforts are also being made to enhance adjoining districts, accommodating the influx of pilgrims and ensuring a seamless experience.

