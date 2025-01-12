Surviving the Skies: A Close Call with History

Nearly five decades after then-Prime Minister Morarji Desai narrowly escaped an air disaster, a newly released book sheds light on the dramatic events of November 1977. Written by the late NVR Swami, 'The Odyssey of an Indian Journalist' offers a vivid recounting of the ill-fated flight.

Swami, who accompanied Desai on the northeastern tour as a PTI correspondent, describes the chilling moments as their Russian-made Tupolev Tu-124 experienced a crash landing in a remote Assam paddy field. The plane's cockpit was torn from the fuselage, adding to the chaos.

Despite the terror, Desai, then 81, remained calm, urging his officers to tend to the injured. The incident claimed the lives of two pilots and three crew members but left all key passengers, including other notable figures, alive. Swami's book chronicles not just this event but his enduring journalistic endeavors across continents.

