Maha Kumbh 2025: Spiritual Heritage and Cultural Celebration Unveiled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralds the commencement of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, highlighting its significance to Indian values and culture. This major religious event attracts multitudes in a confluence of faith and tradition, showcasing India's enduring spiritual heritage. Modi expresses joy at the bustling city and welcomes pilgrims and tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 09:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The commencement of Maha Kumbh 2025 was marked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a substantial occasion for admirers of Indian culture. Held in the sacred city of Prayagraj, the event attracts millions, showcasing the convergence of faith, devotion, and cultural values synonymous with India's spiritual legacy.

Labeling the day as notable for millions who uphold Bharatiya values, Modi emphasized that the Maha Kumbh not only celebrates faith and devotion but also epitomizes India's ageless spiritual traditions. 'A very special day,' Modi declared, addressing it as a congregation of faith, devotion, and culture.

Sharing his delight, the Prime Minister noted the vibrant scene in Prayagraj, bustling with devotees participating in the ritual of holy immersion. He greeted tourists and pilgrims, wishing them an enriching experience during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

