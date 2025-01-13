Left Menu

Maha Kumbh: The Resonance of Unity Sparks Digital Wave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as a symbol of unity, sparking widespread participation on social media with the hashtag 'Ekta_Ka_Maha_Kumbh'. Thousands shared their experiences, emphasizing the event's spiritual significance and the spirit of unity it represents.

Updated: 13-01-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj was celebrated as a 'Maha Kumbh of Unity', drawing accolades from political leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This theme of unity quickly gained traction on social media, with the hashtag 'Ekta_Ka_Maha_Kumbh' prominently trending on the opening day.

Social media platforms X and Instagram buzzed with activity as people shared posts with the hashtag. The trend peaked by afternoon, indicating widespread public engagement and the event's significant impact on spiritual and cultural landscapes. Thousands of users uploaded photos and videos, highlighting not just the scale of the gathering but the deeper spiritual essence of the Sanatan faith.

Influencers, including political figures and institutions, amplified the trending hashtag, reinforcing the message of unity articulated by Modi and Adityanath. The event illustrated the Maha Kumbh's role in transcending societal divisions and fostering a collective sense of harmony.

