Jungle Satyagraha: A Tribute to Tribal Heroes
The premiere of 'Jungle Satyagraha', a film showcasing tribals' struggles in Betul district under British rule, took place at the Madhya Pradesh assembly. Organized by Congress member Digvijaya Singh, the event saw a political snub from the ruling party despite invitations. The movie highlights tribal leader Sardar Ganjan Singh Korku's battles for land, forest, and water rights in 1930.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:16 IST
- Country:
- India
'Jungle Satyagraha', a film portraying the historical resistance of tribals in Betul district against British oppression, premiered at the Madhya Pradesh assembly auditorium on Monday.
Organized by Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, the event gathered numerous Congress members, yet witnessed no attendance from the ruling BJP leaders despite their invitations.
The film, directed by Pradeep Uikey, narrates the struggles of tribal heroes led by Sardar Ganjan Singh Korku, highlighting their fight for land, forest, and water rights in 1930.
(With inputs from agencies.)
