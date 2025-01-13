Jungle Satyagraha: A Tribute to Tribal Heroes

'Jungle Satyagraha', a film portraying the historical resistance of tribals in Betul district against British oppression, premiered at the Madhya Pradesh assembly auditorium on Monday.

Organized by Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, the event gathered numerous Congress members, yet witnessed no attendance from the ruling BJP leaders despite their invitations.

The film, directed by Pradeep Uikey, narrates the struggles of tribal heroes led by Sardar Ganjan Singh Korku, highlighting their fight for land, forest, and water rights in 1930.

(With inputs from agencies.)