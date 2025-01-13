Left Menu

Jungle Satyagraha: A Tribute to Tribal Heroes

The premiere of 'Jungle Satyagraha', a film showcasing tribals' struggles in Betul district under British rule, took place at the Madhya Pradesh assembly. Organized by Congress member Digvijaya Singh, the event saw a political snub from the ruling party despite invitations. The movie highlights tribal leader Sardar Ganjan Singh Korku's battles for land, forest, and water rights in 1930.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:16 IST
Jungle Satyagraha: A Tribute to Tribal Heroes
  • Country:
  • India

'Jungle Satyagraha', a film portraying the historical resistance of tribals in Betul district against British oppression, premiered at the Madhya Pradesh assembly auditorium on Monday.

Organized by Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, the event gathered numerous Congress members, yet witnessed no attendance from the ruling BJP leaders despite their invitations.

The film, directed by Pradeep Uikey, narrates the struggles of tribal heroes led by Sardar Ganjan Singh Korku, highlighting their fight for land, forest, and water rights in 1930.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025