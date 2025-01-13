Amit Shah's Dynamic Gujarat Visit: Projects, Kite Flying, and Culture

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is gearing up for a significant visit to Gujarat, spanning three days from January 14. His agenda is packed with several groundbreaking activities that could boost the state's infrastructure and cultural presence.

Shah, who serves as the Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar, will engage in local celebrations of Makar Sankranti, flying kites with residents in Ahmedabad. On January 14, he will also lay the foundation for a police station and apartments in Ghatlodia, followed by inaugurating a new circuit house in Mansa on January 15.

His visit will also witness the launch of critical projects, such as a 4-lane road connecting Sanand to Kalol, a railway underbridge in Saij village, and a bone bank at a hospital in Bopal. On his final day, he will host events in Vadnagar, including inaugurating a museum and a sports complex and announcing a fast-track immigration program.

