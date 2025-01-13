Left Menu

Amit Shah's Dynamic Gujarat Visit: Projects, Kite Flying, and Culture

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Gujarat for three days starting January 14. His itinerary includes launching several infrastructure projects, participating in Makar Sankranti festivities, and inaugurating educational and cultural institutions across multiple districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:29 IST
Amit Shah's Dynamic Gujarat Visit: Projects, Kite Flying, and Culture
visit
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is gearing up for a significant visit to Gujarat, spanning three days from January 14. His agenda is packed with several groundbreaking activities that could boost the state's infrastructure and cultural presence.

Shah, who serves as the Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar, will engage in local celebrations of Makar Sankranti, flying kites with residents in Ahmedabad. On January 14, he will also lay the foundation for a police station and apartments in Ghatlodia, followed by inaugurating a new circuit house in Mansa on January 15.

His visit will also witness the launch of critical projects, such as a 4-lane road connecting Sanand to Kalol, a railway underbridge in Saij village, and a bone bank at a hospital in Bopal. On his final day, he will host events in Vadnagar, including inaugurating a museum and a sports complex and announcing a fast-track immigration program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025