BSF Ensures Security for Tirthamukh Poush Sankranti Fair

The BSF is on high alert for the peaceful celebration of the Poush Sankranti fair in Tirthamukh, Tripura, taking measures to prevent any cross-border disturbances. Surveillance includes drones and CCTV, with collaboration between local administration, police, and stakeholders to ensure the smooth progression of the festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) is on high alert to guarantee peaceful celebrations of the Poush Sankranti fair at Tirthamukh, a border area with Bangladesh, according to an official statement released on Monday. This two-day event, the state's largest Poush Sankranti fair, is set to kick off at midnight.

BSF Deputy Inspector General Anil Sharma has instructed officials to take all necessary precautions to ensure the festival proceeds smoothly and to prevent any interference from miscreants across the border. Thousands of devotees, particularly indigenous tribes, gather at Tirthamukh to offer prayers to their ancestors.

The Gomati River and Dumbor Lake are under stringent surveillance, with riverine patrols restricting unauthorized movement. Added to this, night vision devices, drones, and CCTV are being employed along the border. Coordination between the BSF and district administrations in Dhalai and Gomati is ongoing to ensure the fair remains secure. Additional troops, joint patrols with the Tripura State Rifles and police, and collaboration with local taxi and boat associations further bolster the security arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

