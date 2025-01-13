Kerala Man's Tragic Fate in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In a tragic turn of events, a man from Kerala named Binil T B, employed by the Russian Military Support Service, has reportedly died amidst the ongoing conflict in the Russia-Ukraine war zone, according to a claim made by one of his relatives.

Binil, who hails from Thrissur and worked as an electrician, had ventured into Russia with his cousin-in-law, Jain T K, in hopes of finding work. However, their ordeal took a grim turn when their passports were seized, and they were forcibly deployed to the war zone.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow informed the family of this unfortunate news, leaving Binil's wife, Joicy John, in shock. As the family grapples with this devastating information, efforts intensify to repatriate the two men, who were initially stranded and now face the hostile environment without their passports and personal belongings.

(With inputs from agencies.)