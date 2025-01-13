Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Leaders Unite in Festive Spirit to Celebrate Pongal

The Tamil Nadu Governor, Chief Minister, and political leaders extend greetings for the Pongal harvest festival, highlighting the tradition, culture, and unity it represents. The festival is celebrated for three days, emphasizing gratitude to nature and strengthening ties within the community.

Updated: 13-01-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of Pongal, a significant harvest festival, Tamil Nadu's Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, and various political leaders extended their heartfelt greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu.

The Governor emphasized the spirit of unity and cultural richness that the festival embodies, expressing gratitude to Mother Earth for her blessings.

Chief Minister Stalin highlighted Pongal's cultural significance, stating it celebrates hard work, equality, and the Tamil heritage, reinforcing community bonds and historical integrity.

