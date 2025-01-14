Left Menu

Oscars Delayed Again; Benetton's Toscani Passes

The Oscars nominations are delayed due to wildfires in Los Angeles, now rescheduled to Jan. 23. Celebrated photographer Oliviero Toscani, known for Benetton's shocking ads, died at 82. Toscani, who was hospitalized near his Tuscan home, fell unconscious prior to his passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 02:29 IST
Oscars Delayed Again; Benetton's Toscani Passes

The Oscars nominations have been postponed for the second time due to wildfires affecting Los Angeles, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced. Originally set for this Friday, the nominations will now be unveiled on January 23.

Renowned photographer Oliviero Toscani, famous for crafting Benetton's provocative advertising campaigns, has died at 82. Toscani was admitted in critical condition to a hospital in Cecina near his home in Tuscany, where he became unconscious.

Toscani's work played a pivotal role in making Benetton a global clothing giant. His shocking ads challenged social norms and stirred conversation across the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

