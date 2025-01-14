Thrilling Third Day Action at the Australian Open

Under the sunny Melbourne skies, day three of the Australian Open featured thrilling clashes and standout performances as the temperatures hovered around 21 degrees Celsius.

Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur, and Jasmine Paolini took the court amid intense anticipation. Elsewhere, Taylor Fritz faced Jenson Brooksby in an all-American showdown.

The day's highlights included Djokovic's gritty comeback win, Alcaraz's commanding display, and the shocking departure of Tsitsipas. As the tournament unfolds, top players continue to battle for advancement.

