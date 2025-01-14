Thrilling Third Day Action at the Australian Open
The third day of the Australian Open witnessed exciting matches under sunny skies. Notable highlights included Djokovic's resilient victory, Alcaraz's dominant performance, and Tsitsipas's unexpected exit. The tournament continued with players Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur, and Jasmine Paolini showcasing their skills. The competition remains fierce as stars advance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 14-01-2025 05:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 05:47 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Under the sunny Melbourne skies, day three of the Australian Open featured thrilling clashes and standout performances as the temperatures hovered around 21 degrees Celsius.
Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur, and Jasmine Paolini took the court amid intense anticipation. Elsewhere, Taylor Fritz faced Jenson Brooksby in an all-American showdown.
The day's highlights included Djokovic's gritty comeback win, Alcaraz's commanding display, and the shocking departure of Tsitsipas. As the tournament unfolds, top players continue to battle for advancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cummins and Starc Dominate as India Struggles in Melbourne
Record-Breaking Crowd Thrills Melbourne Cricket Ground
Pat Cummins Outmaneuvers Rohit Sharma in Nail-Biting Melbourne Test Finale
Australia's Dominant Victory in Melbourne
India lose fourth Test against Australia by 184 runs in Melbourne to trail 1-2 in five-match Border-Gavaskar series.