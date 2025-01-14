Left Menu

Vibrant 'Makara Sankranti' Festivities Light Up Telangana

The harvest festival of Makara Sankranti was celebrated exuberantly in Telangana. The festivities included traditional practices like kite flying, rooster fights, and vibrant decor. The occasion saw high traffic as locals traveled to their hometowns. Special public transport services were organized to accommodate the travel surge.

date 2025-01-14
The harvest festival of 'Makara Sankranti' brought vibrant celebrations to Telangana on Tuesday. Enthusiastic locals decorated their homes with colorful Muggu and visited temples for prayers.

The festival commenced with Bhogi on Monday, marked by joyful bonfires and kite flying by the youth. Sankranti is a multi-day celebration in the region, spanning 'Bhogi', 'Sankranti', and 'Kanuma', with the latter involving cattle worship.

Prominent leaders conveyed festive greetings, while the state managed high traffic as residents traveled back to their hometowns, supported by special transport services. Festivities extended to rooster fights, traditional Muggu art, and the three-day International Kite and Sweet Festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

