Left Menu

Reviving Kolkata's Tram Legacy: A Call to Preserve Cultural Heritage

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the restoration of tram tracks in Kolkata, emphasizing their importance as part of the city's cultural heritage. The court highlighted the need for political will to preserve these electric cars, unique to Kolkata in India, and has mandated an investigation into illegal bituminisation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:21 IST
Reviving Kolkata's Tram Legacy: A Call to Preserve Cultural Heritage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has delivered an important directive aimed at preserving Kolkata's tram system, a unique cultural element of the city. This comes as the court responded to a public interest litigation that sought to restore tram services, which have been phased out in some parts of the city.

Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya emphasized that there should be a strong political commitment to maintaining Kolkata's cultural heritage. They ordered the restoration of tram tracks that were illegally covered with bitumen.

Furthermore, the court has tasked the Kolkata Police with investigating these unauthorized actions and identifying those responsible. The state's response is awaited in the form of a compliance report with photographs, due in four weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025