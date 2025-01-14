Reviving Kolkata's Tram Legacy: A Call to Preserve Cultural Heritage

The Calcutta High Court has delivered an important directive aimed at preserving Kolkata's tram system, a unique cultural element of the city. This comes as the court responded to a public interest litigation that sought to restore tram services, which have been phased out in some parts of the city.

Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya emphasized that there should be a strong political commitment to maintaining Kolkata's cultural heritage. They ordered the restoration of tram tracks that were illegally covered with bitumen.

Furthermore, the court has tasked the Kolkata Police with investigating these unauthorized actions and identifying those responsible. The state's response is awaited in the form of a compliance report with photographs, due in four weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)