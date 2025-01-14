Left Menu

Fact vs. Fiction: The Narayana Murthy Misinformation Saga

A fake screenshot claiming Infosys founder Narayana Murthy advocated limited interaction between young boys and girls was circulated widely online. PTI Fact Check confirmed the screenshot as digitally edited and false, and the Hindustan Times clarified it did not publish any such report or statement by Murthy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a whirl of controversy, a misleading screenshot suggesting that Infosys founder Narayana Murthy advocated for limited interactions between young boys and girls has taken social media by storm. Originally credited to Hindustan Times, the image fanned speculations and was presumed genuine by many users across platforms.

However, an investigation by PTI Fact Check debunked the screenshot as fraudulent, revealing no such report exists on Hindustan Times, nor has Murthy issued such a statement. The news outlet confirmed the screenshot was doctored, further clarifying via its social media handle.

On January 7, the Hindustan Times addressed the viral screenshot, labeling it photoshopped, and announced impending legal action against the misinformation spreaders. Users are urged to verify widespread claims by contacting PTI Fact Check Desk for accurate information.

