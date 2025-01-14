Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Celebration of Faith and Unity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated over 3.5 crore saints and devotees for participating in Maha Kumbh on Makar Sankranti. The Maha Kumbh, which started on Paush Poornima, will conclude on February 26. The event marked a significant gathering of faith, equality, and unity, involving various administrative and religious bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:12 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt congratulations to over 3.5 crore saints, Kalpvasis, and devotees who took a holy dip in Sangam during the Maha Kumbh on Makar Sankranti.

The event, known as the Amrit Snan festival, saw an overwhelming participation, marking a significant occasion at the Triveni. The Chief Minister praised the efforts of the administration, religious institutions, and the community for their successful collaboration.

The Maha Kumbh, having commenced on January 13 with Paush Poornima, is set to culminate on February 26 at Mahashivratri. This monumental gathering underscores a deep-rooted sense of faith, equality, and unity in religious and cultural celebrations.

