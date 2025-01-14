Maha Kumbh 2025: A Celebration of Faith and Unity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt congratulations to over 3.5 crore saints, Kalpvasis, and devotees who took a holy dip in Sangam during the Maha Kumbh on Makar Sankranti.

The event, known as the Amrit Snan festival, saw an overwhelming participation, marking a significant occasion at the Triveni. The Chief Minister praised the efforts of the administration, religious institutions, and the community for their successful collaboration.

The Maha Kumbh, having commenced on January 13 with Paush Poornima, is set to culminate on February 26 at Mahashivratri. This monumental gathering underscores a deep-rooted sense of faith, equality, and unity in religious and cultural celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)